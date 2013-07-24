July 24 OfficeMax Inc said Wednesday
that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Besanko will leave the
third-largest U.S. office supply chain next month to take up the
same post at supermarket operator Supervalu Inc.
The retailer, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its
proposed merger with larger rival Office Depot Inc,
named Deb O'Connor, senior vice president, finance and chief
accounting officer, as interim CFO effective Aug. 7.
In a statement on Wednesday, OfficeMax said Besanko's last
day at the company will be Aug. 6. Besanko, who has served as
its CFO since 2009, was also leading the merger integration
planning process with his counterpart at Office Depot.
Effective immediately, Steve Parsons, executive vice
president and chief human resources officer, will serve in that
role and work closely with Office Depot CFO Mike Newman,
OfficeMax said.