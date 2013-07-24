By Dhanya Skariachan
July 24 OfficeMax Inc said Wednesday
that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Besanko would leave the
third-largest U.S. office supply chain next month to take up the
same post at supermarket operator Supervalu Inc.
The retailer, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its
proposed merger with larger rival Office Depot Inc,
named Deb O'Connor, senior vice president, finance and chief
accounting officer, as interim CFO effective Aug. 7.
The news comes during the back-to-school season, the most
important period of the year for OfficeMax.
"We believe the departure of Mr. Besanko could create some
confusion and distraction for OfficeMax at a time when the
company is undergoing a planning process for the pending merger
with Office Depot and is in the midst of its busiest selling
season," Citi analyst Kate McShane wrote in a note to clients.
OfficeMax shares were down 1 percent at $11.58 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
In a statement on Wednesday, OfficeMax said Besanko's last
day at the company would be Aug. 6. Besanko, who has been CFO
since 2009, was also leading the merger integration planning
process with Mike Newman, his counterpart at Office Depot.
Effective immediately, Steve Parsons, OfficeMax executive
vice president and chief human resources officer, will take over
that role in the integration process.