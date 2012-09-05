Sept 5 U.S. office supplies chain OfficeMax Inc on Wednesday reiterated its third-quarter outlook for sales.

OfficeMax, the No. 3 U.S. office supplies chain, said that for the current quarter it expects sales to be flat or slightly higher compared with a year earlier.

For the full year 2012, OfficeMax expects total company sales will be approximately in line with the prior year's.

As part of the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference, OfficeMax Chief Executive Ravi Saligram said the company was working towards simplifying its balance sheet, and was looking to offer some pensioners a lump sum amount as a part of that process.