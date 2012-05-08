* 1st-qtr EPS ex-items 23 cents vs Street view of 16 cents
* Sales rise 0.5 pct to $1.87 bln, meeting estimates
* Analysts happy with turnaround progress
* Shares up 11 pct
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, May 8 OfficeMax Inc, the
third-largest U.S. office supply chain, reported a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, a sign its decision to
cut costs by closing or shrinking stores is paying off.
The results indicate that a broad turnaround plan led by
Chief Executive Ravi Saligram is gaining traction. Investors
sent the company's shares up 11 percent to $4.88 on Tuesday.
"The first-quarter results show that OfficeMax is holding
its own and that it is making progress against its strategic
plan that was laid out last fall," Credit Suisse analyst Gary
Balter said in a note to clients.
In November, the company told investors it would close some
stores, shrink others, curb expansion in general and look for
more ways to cut costs as it deals with weak sales.
Better pricing and a focus on higher-margin private label
products are also helping OfficeMax's margins, analysts said.
Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a
barometer of economic health because demand for their products
is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.
OfficeMax reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million,
or 6 cents a share, down from $11.4 million, or 13 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges related to store closures, the company
earned 23 cents a share. On that basis, analysts were looking
for 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 0.5 percent to $1.87 billion, in line with Wall
Street estimates.
"While we do not think OfficeMax is completely 'out of the
woods' by any stretch, we continue to believe the company's
present valuation is ridiculously cheap," BB&T Capital Markets
analyst Anthony Chukumba said, citing OfficeMax's current
profitability, underleveraged balance sheet and positive free
cash flow.
Last week larger rival Office Depot Inc reported a
profit that met Wall Street estimates with the help of cost
cuts. Industry leader Staples Inc is due to report its
results next week.
Before Tuesday's gains, OfficeMax traded at about 7.3 times
its forward earnings, while Staples traded at a multiple of
about 10. Office Depot traded at a much higher multiple of
123.5.
Sales at all three chains have suffered as corporate
customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending,
forcing the retailers to rely on cost cuts to boost profits.
OfficeMax said sales for the second quarter will be flat to
slightly lower compared with a year earlier. It also expects the
company's adjusted operating income margin to be about in line
with the 1.1 percent of a year earlier.