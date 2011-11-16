* Planning to close 20 stores this year

* Sees room to cut costs further: CFO

* No geographic expansion planned in near term: CEO

* Evaluating divestiture of wholesale biz in New Zealand

Nov 16 OfficeMax Inc OMX.N will close more stores, shrink existing ones, curb expansion and look for more ways to cut costs as it tries to cope with weak sales, top executives told investors on Wednesday.

The third-largest U.S. office supply chain is also looking to divest its wholesale business in New Zealand and has decided against expanding into new geographies at the moment, its chief executive, Ravi Saligram, said.

The news came after Staples (SPLS.O), Office Depot ODP.N and OfficeMax missed sales estimates in the latest third quarter, highlighting the woes of an industry that has seen demand for its products crumble amid high unemployment.

Sales at all three chains have suffered as corporate customers spent less on office supplies, and budget-conscious shoppers now buy school supplies at mass merchants, dollar stores, drugstores and pretty much anywhere they can find decent bargains.

To offset the sales declines, the chains are now stepping up their focus on costs.

"We will make tough decisions again, if necessary," Chief Financial Officer Bruce Besanko told investors at a meeting in New York that was webcast over the Internet.

The chain is planning to close 20 stores this year and planning to prune its U.S. retail store base by 15-20 stores per year in the next few years.

The retailer has already closed stores, consolidated call centers in Australia and New Zealand and reduced the number of customer fulfillment centers and call centers in the United States.

OfficeMax shares were down 1.8 percent at $5.52 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Dave Zimmerman)