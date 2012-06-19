* Seeks shareholder approval for any "transformational" M&A
* Says may nominate directors next year
* Neuberger Berman wants share buyback and/or dividend
By Phil Wahba
June 18 Investment firm Neuberger Berman LLC has
called on OfficeMax Inc's chief executive and board to
return money to shareholders in the form of a dividend or share
repurchases and raised the specter of a proxy fight next year if
the office supply chain fails to comply.
Neuberger, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday, also disclosed it held 5 percent of
OfficeMax's shares, or 4.35 million shares, up from 4 percent
earlier.
In a letter to CEO Ravi Saligram dated June 18, Neuberger
Berman Managing Director Benjamin Nahum said that the "anemic"
job recovery and demand for office supplies were "significant
hurdles" to maintaining earnings growth and bolstering
OfficeMax's share price.
Neuberger's Nahum cited the "palpable frustration" among
shareholders that OfficeMax is not paying dividends or buying
back shares. He also said the absence of a repurchase plan told
the marketplace that "the board does not believe in
(OfficeMax's) future."
In an e-mailed statement, OfficeMax said: "We respect the
perspectives of our shareholders and look forward to continuing
to have an open and constructive dialogue with all of them. We
remain highly committed to maximizing shareholder value."
Neuberger also wants OfficeMax's board to change its bylaws
so that the company has to get shareholder approval before
making any "transformational" deal. The fund wants the company
to sell off its Australia and New Zealand assets and use the
money on share buybacks or to initiate a dividend.
COST CUTS
Barring that, Neuberger said it may nominate new directors
"more attuned to shareholder priorities" at OfficeMax's next
annual meeting, in spring of 2013. Neuberger said it would
monitor OfficeMax's progress over the course of the year.
OfficeMax is the third-largest U.S. office supply chain and
competes with Office Depot Inc and Staples Inc.
Last month, OfficeMax reported stronger than expected
earnings, raising hopes its turnaround plan was gaining
traction. OfficeMax's company-wide same-store sales fell 1.5
percent last year, hurt by a weak back-to-school season.
Sales at all three chains have suffered as corporate
customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending,
forcing the retailers to rely on cost cuts to boost profits.
In November, the company told investors it would close some
stores, shrink others, curb expansion in general and look for
more ways to cut costs as it deals with weak sales.