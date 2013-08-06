IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Aug 6 OfficeMax Inc reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday, hurt by lackluster sales to its corporate customers and regular shoppers.
The third-largest U.S. office supply chain, which is in a deal to be bought by rival Office Depot, said its net loss was $10.0 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with year-earlier net income of $10.7 million, or 12 cents a share.
Excluding items, OfficeMax earned 2 cents a share, missing the analysts' average estimate of 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's state broadcaster has said it will boycott this year's Eurovision song contest after the host country, Ukraine, said it would bar entry to the Russian contestant and Moscow rejected two possible compromises suggested by organisers.