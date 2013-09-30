BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Sept 30 Office Of Fair Trading : * OFT refers television playout services merger * Merger might lead to an increase in prices or a worsening of service levels
in the supply of linear playout services in the UK * Referred the acquisition by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson of Red Bee Media
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .