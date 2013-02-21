UPDATE 2-PPG admits defeat for now in quest to buy Akzo Nobel
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
LONDON Feb 21 Office Of Fair Trading : * OFT fines mercedes-benz & 3 dealers 2.6 million * mercedes-benz, 3 of its commercial dealers, ciceley, road range and enza, admit infringing competition law * agreed fines include 15 per cent reduction from total penalties of
£3.07 million
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
LONDON, June 1 CVC Capital Partners has raised a record 16 billion euros ($18 billion) for its latest fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America, it said on Thursday, highlighting a rush by investors to back buy-out deals in a search for higher returns.