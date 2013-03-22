BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties says May contracted sales was approximately RMB7.26 billion
* Group's contracted sales for month of May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB7.26 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 22 Office Of Fair Trading : * OFT refers London indoor arena merger to the Competition Commission * Referred acquisition due to concern merger may substantially reduce
competition in live entertainment venue sector * Refers the acquisition by AEG Facilities UK of the contract to manage Wembley
Arena to the Competition Commission * Source Text:
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.