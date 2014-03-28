BRIEF-Ozak REIT secures 28 mln lira credit
* Says secures 28 million lira ($7.83 million) credit with 5 years maturity Source text for Eikon:
March 28 Office Of Fair Trading :
* OFT has accepted hold separate undertakings given by Interserve Plc under section 71 of Enterprise Act 2002
* Undertakings are without prejudice to OFT's ongoing investigation into completed acquisition by Interserve Plc of facilities management business of Rentokil Initial Plc Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 A U.S. judge has ordered UBS Group AG to face a lawsuit by a former bond strategist who said he was fired in retaliation for refusing to publish misleading research reports and complaining about being pressured to do so.