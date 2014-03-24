BRIEF-VBARE Iberian Properties signs loan contracts for 1.7 mln euros
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
March 24 Office Of Fair Trading : * Referred to Competition Commission the completed acquisition by alliance
medical of manufacturing assets of iba molecular UK * For more news, please click here
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent