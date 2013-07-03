(Corrects paragraph 6 to read "one of two" instead of "the
only")
By Christine Murray
LONDON, July 3 Britain's competition watchdog is
looking into government information technology contracts to
probe whether the largest companies win too great a share of the
work.
The Office of Fair Trading asked suppliers and
purchasers of IT services on Wednesday for information on how
the market is structured and barriers to entry for smaller
firms.
The action could lead to a market study into the industry,
possibly resulting in a referral to the competition commission
or a request for voluntary action from companies and state
bodies. If the OFT finds firms have broken the law, it could
launch competition enforcement proceedings against them.
The top five IT suppliers to Britain's public sector are HP
, Capita, CapGemini, Fujitsu
and BT, the OFT said.
The biggest supplier, HP, runs the government's Defence
Information Infrastructure, one of Europe's largest IT
infrastructure projects. Capgemini and Fujitsu are focused on
central government and BT works extensively across local
authorities.
Capita, one of two British companies on the list, is
better-known for its wider business processing outsourcing than
IT, and runs contracts such as processing disability benefits on
behalf of government in Wales and Northern Ireland.
The firm now wins more than one in two of the contracts it
bids on, though it says this is a result of being selective
about what to bid for in the first place.
"Maybe we're good at it. A lot of our competitors don't win
one in two," Chief Executive Paul Pindar said in an interview
with Reuters earlier this year.
"It would be very unusual to go into a competitive process
without at least five or six other competitors in the starting
block."
The top ten companies that supply IT to government hold a
market share of over 70 percent, according to a 2011 study by
analysts at Kable.
The OFT has shifted its focus in the last two years to
looking at competition in public markets as government seeks to
transfer chunks of services to private companies.
"It is very difficult to pre-qualify for UK public sector
work," Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton said.
"There's a reason for that. They don't want any contractor
coming in and undertaking government work without a track
record, given the risks and high-profile nature of the work."
"It can be a 'Catch 22' for credible suppliers trying to
break into the market," Brockton added.
The OFT said that while there had been many reviews of
public sector IT procurement, few had examined whether aspects
of the supply side of the market inhibited competition.
"Given the vital role that this technology plays in the
delivery of public services and the cost to the taxpayer, the
OFT believes it is important to explore whether there are any
restrictions on competition," OFT Chief Executive Clive Maxwell
said on Wednesday.
IT and procurement more widely are set to play a core role
in how Britain's coalition government pushes through spending
cuts.
In his spending review in June, finance minister George
Osborne said he was looking to save around 1 billion pounds in
2015/16 by centralising procurement, negotiating better deals
with suppliers and making better use of IT.
The deadline for submitting information to the OFT is August
18.
($1 = 0.6592 British pounds)
(Reporting By Christine Murray; Editing by Paul Sandle and Tom
Pfeiffer)