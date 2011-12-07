HONG KONG Dec 7 Office rents in Hong Kong
and Singapore are set to fall, brokers say, as the cities'
markets start to reflect the slowdown in trade and investment
caused by the euro zone debt crisis.
In a mid-quarter review released on Wednesday, Jones Lang
LaSalle Inc forecast Grade A rents in Hong Kong to fall
5-6 percent in the fourth quarter to $1,643 per square meter per
year, and 4 percent in Singapore to $786 per square meter per
year.
"Those are the cities that represent the most open Asian
markets, so they are the first to represent the woes of what's
happening elsewhere in the world," said Jeremy Sheldon, head of
markets for Asia-Pacific. "Everyone is being very cautious about
what happens next."
It would mark a fall into the red for Singapore rents, which
rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter, according to the
brokerage, and the intensification of a decline in Hong Kong,
where rents fell 0.9 percent in the third quarter.
Hong Kong has the most expensive property rents in the
world, according to Colliers International. Tight vacancy rates
had caused rents to shoot up 32.3 percent in a year as of
mid-year, when the brokerage compared international prices.
Multinationals are reassessing their needs for next year,
brokers say, and entire floors are becoming available even in
highly sought-after addresses such as Two International Finance
Centre.
Simon Lo Wing-fai, executive director of research and
advisory at Colliers, forecast an 8 percent decline in Hong Kong
office rents in the 12 months ending in the third quarter of
next year.
Singapore is the most attractive city in Asia for property
investors next year, according to a forecast for Asian property
markets released on Monday by the Urban Land Institute.
. Hong Kong, meanwhile, has slipped from its
traditional spot near the top of the rankings and is the best
bet for sellers of retail, residential and industrial property.
"Many interviewees believe Hong Kong is a fully priced
market," said ULI Chief Executive Patrick Phillips.
Stuart Crow, Jones Lang LaSalle's head of capital markets
for Asia-Pacific, noted that Hong Kong's property market
recovered earlier and quicker than Singapore.
"It perhaps overshot the cycle a little too much," he said.
Singapore may now be easier for investors to access as an
office market because buildings are coming to market, whereas
office stock in Hong Kong's Central district is held by a
handful of landlords that don't typically sell.
Crow said he expected the two cities to see rent corrections
of similar magnitudes.
"The two have quite similar attributes and are at quite
similar points in the cycle," he said. "Both are very exposed to
outside influences."
