* Office Depot, OfficeMax top Wall Street's profit estimates
* Both chains miss sales expectations in third quarter
* Weak demand for personal computers hurts sales
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Tight cost controls helped U.S.
office supply retailers Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax
Inc offset weaker-than-expected sales in the third
quarter.
Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a
barometer of economic health because demand for their products
is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.
Sales have suffered as corporate customers and other
shoppers cut back on discretionary spending in the weak global
economy, forcing the retailers to keep a tight lid on costs.
Same-store sales at Office Depot's 1,090 North American
stores fell 4 percent for the third quarter. OfficeMax's
same-store sales dropped 2.1 percent in the quarter, including a
2.6 percent decrease in the United States.
Both companies blamed weak demand for technology products,
especially personal computers, for the lackluster same-store
sales numbers. U.S. shoppers are increasingly choosing mobile
computing devices such as tablets and e-readers over traditional
computers.
"The weaker PC industry will get some help from Windows 8 in
the near term, but we remain concerned about its structural
recovery, leading us to further question the bet Staples is
increasingly making on the category," Janney Capital Markets
analyst David Strasser said. Industry leader Staples Inc
is due to report results next week.
Office supply retailers, which face increased competition
from mass merchants, online chains and drugstores, have reined
in costs in recent years to protect margins.
OfficeMax's gross margin of 22.8 percent was slightly better
than what Strasser expected, reflecting lower factory, office,
and warehouse expenses, "well-managed" selling, general and
administrative costs and lower payroll expenses.
Office Depot was helped by lower occupancy costs and supply
chain costs.
Office Depot, the second largest U.S. office supply chain,
said the third-quarter net loss was $70 million, or 25 cents a
share, compared with net earnings of $92 million, or 28 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 6 cents a share, while analysts,
on average, were looking for a profit of 1 cent a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at the retailer fell 5 percent to $2.69 billion, while
analysts expected $2.73 billion.
OfficeMax's net income rose to $433.0 million, or $4.92 a
share, from $21.5 million, or 25 cents a share, in the third
quarter of 2011. Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share,
above the analysts' average estimate of 25 cents a share.
Sales at the No. 3 U.S. office supply chain fell 1.7 percent
to $1.74 billion, while analysts expected $1.78 billion.
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said in a
research note he was "encouraged" by OfficeMax's
better-than-expected earnings, "particularly given the fact the
global macroeconomic environment remains severely challenged."
For the full year, OfficeMax expects sales to be lower than
the prior year and operating margin to be slightly higher.