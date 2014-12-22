UPDATE 1-Japan oil sales fall to lowest in over 40 years for month of March

(Adds details, table) TOKYO, April 28 Japan's oil sales last month were 15.9 million kilolitres (3.23 million barrels per day), down 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday, the lowest March volume in more than four decades. Oil demand in the world's third-biggest economy has been declining for more than a decade, reflecting a falling population and a shift to more efficient vehicles and equipment. Japan's crude oil imp