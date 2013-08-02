* Ofgem introducing dynamic cost of debt measure
* Issuers likely to issue bonds with sub-index duration
* Smaller issuers with less flexibility to suffer most
By Josie Cox
LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - A new system of establishing UK
utilities' cost of capital could prompt them to issue more bonds
at the shorter end of the curve, creating a mismatch between
supply and the longer-dated maturities that investors actually
want.
To date, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)
has always chosen a single weighted average cost of capital
(WACC) as part of its regulatory review setting the prices that
National Grid and three UK gas distribution firms can charge
their customers.
A key component of that WACC is the cost of debt. That cost
under the old regime would have been a single figure, fixed for
a five-year period, and based partly on backward looking data.
By contrast, the new approach ups the regulatory term to
eight years, and will see Ofgem adopt a dynamic figure instead a
single fixed rate. The new debt cost will be calculated
annually, and be based on a 10-year average of blended A/BBB
non-financial corporate debt.
Falling Gilt yields would previously have allowed utilities
to outperform the cost of debt, which did not change over the
term of the review despite lower borrowing costs.
But the new system, by introducing "cost of debt
indexation", should reduce the risk of debt costs being
overestimated.
That, Ofgem hopes, may make the new method more neutral to
the way rates actually behave, and will mean benefits accruing
to customers - rather than to issuers - if Gilt yields fall.
If rates rise, issuers are compensated, and are no longer
guaranteed to underperform their cost of debt.
GAME CHANGER
Because the new regulatory approach alters the game played
between utilities and their regulator, bankers are warning that
companies faced with the new rules may try to outperform against
the cost of debt in other ways.
One approach would be for companies to issue shorter on the
curve, and thus at lower yields than the index, which is based
on bonds with maturities of at least 10-years.
Given that UK utilities traditionally issue fixed rate
long-dated debt, and that sterling investors typically favour
such duration, a shift shorter could upset the balance between
the buy-side and the available supply.
"For many investors, the appeal of the sterling market lies
in the fact that it offers longer-dated paper," one investor
said. "So this could trigger a whole change of dynamic between
supply and demand."
OUTSTANDING TROUBLE
Michael Ridley, credit strategist at Mizuho, points out that
the biggest problem linked to the new index relates to imbedded
debt.
"Utilities like National Grid have a lot of debt outstanding
that they issued a long time ago with high coupons," he said.
"With a nominal cost of 5.83%, some of this embedded debt is
more expensive than the index."
The company's June 2026 sterling bonds, printed in 1995 for
example, carry a coupon of 8.75%, while its January 2014 euro
bonds issued in 2008 have a coupon of 6.25%.
Ridley said that he expects the Ofgem index to drop further
over time, as higher yielding bonds become too short and fall
out. Those issues will be replaced by lower coupon paper,
exacerbating the situation.
Smaller utilities, Ridley said, are most likely to suffer
under the new indexing system because they do not always have
the capacity to be flexible on tenor.
"To attract buyers to their debt at the right price, they
may still have to issue longer dated bonds," he said.
A NEW SWEETSPOT
Ridley thinks that as a result of utilities' efforts to
outperform the index, the new maturity sweetspot will be
eight-years, meaning that the bonds will not be included in the
index.
Shorter than 10-year bonds will also not pull down the
average yield of the index against which other issuers are
competing, and the maturity will also match the duration of the
next regulatory review.
"Buyers of eight-year utility debt will understand the
regulatory regimes these utilities face for the full duration of
the bond," Ridley said.
Others agree, saying that the swing to sub ten-year
maturities could distort the market by bringing oversupply at
the shorter end and a lack of paper at the longer end, where
many investors want to have exposure.
"We so strongly expect that utilities will shorten issuance
to outperform, that we suspect that Ofgem may look again at its
cost of debt indexation method in 2021," Ridley said.
At the same time though, one corporate origination official
highlights that there will never be a total dearth of supply at
the long end, due simply to the nature of utilities' funding
needs.
"Energy companies will always have a need for long-term
funding, so even if we do see an increase in issuance at the
shorter end, I doubt that it will materially change the dynamic
of the market," he said.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Julian Baker)