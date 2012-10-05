* Coal, oil plant closures by 2015 may cause shortfall
* Consumer watchdog warns of price spikes
* Investment climate for new plants unclear
LONDON, Oct 5 Britain faces a battle to keep the
lights on in the next three to four years, its power regulator
said on Friday, due to the closure of coal and oil-fired plants
to cut carbon emissions.
Spare electricity generation capacity in the system, called
the margin, could fall to 4 percent by 2015/2016 from 14 percent
now, Ofgem said in a report.
This leave would leave the country little leeway if any
plants were to suffer unplanned outages or if supply of power
imports from Europe were disrupted.
Ofgem warned that uncertainty over the government's plans to
revamp the electricity market meant it was unclear whether new,
cleaner plants would be built to bridge the shortfall.
"What strikes me as alarming is the drop in spare capacity
... It sounds like they (Ofgem) are concerned about the
potential for blackouts," David Stokes, director at Energy
Consultancy Timera Energy, told Reuters.
Energy watchdog Consumer Focus said the country could face
electricity price spikes as a result of the dwindling domestic
capacity and over-reliance on electricity imports.
"Narrower margins mean the risks of outages are higher and
scarcity of energy could also feed into possible price rises in
future. Consumers need protection from price spikes as well as
power cuts," Audrey Gallacher, Consumer Focus Director of
Energy, said in a statement.
Nine UK-based coal and oil fired plants with a combined
generating capacity of 11.5 gigawatts (GW) are due to close by
2015 or when they have completed 20,000 hours of operation for
coal-fired power stations or 10,000 hours for oil-powered
facilities, under EU legislation aimed at limiting emissions.
But the owners of four plants, with a combined generation
capacity of around 6 GW have already said they will close their
plants by March 2013 and Ofgem said in the report that most
plants would shut "well before the 2015 deadline".
CHALLENGE
Britain's energy industry faces "unprecedented challenges
... to attract the investment to deliver secure, sustainable and
affordable energy supplies for consumers," said Ofgem Chief
Executive Alistair Buchanan.
The government has launched a wide-reaching Electricity
Market Reform Bill designed to give support to investors in new
low-carbon electricity such as nuclear and renewable generation.
The support is expected to come through so-called contract
for differences (CfDs), which amounts to a long-term price
contract for the electricity.
But the government has yet to decide exactly how much these
contracts will be worth, making it difficult for investors in
new plants to determine the economic viability of projects.
"Security of electricity supply is of critical importance
to the health of the economy and the smooth functioning of our
daily lives. That is why the government is reforming the
electricity market to deliver secure, clean and affordable
electricity," Edward Davey, Secretary of State for Energy and
Climate Change, said in a statement.
The government ordered the Ofgem electricity capacity
assessment ahead of the introduction of the electricity bill,
due next year.
Trade group Energy UK said in a statement on Friday 150
billion pounds of investment was needed to replace Britain's
ageing power plants.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Pravin Char)