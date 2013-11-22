LONDON Nov 22 Britain's energy regulator has
sent back proposals to cut bills from five of the six firms that
own the country's local electricity network, saying they did not
"sufficiently demonstrate value for consumers."
Ofgem, which has challenged electricity network companies to
cut costs for consumers, on Friday said Western Power
Distribution (WPD) was the only company that has achieved
eligibility to have its price controls agreed early.
WPD, which is a subsidiary of U.S. utility PPL,
serves customers in south Wales, the Midlands and the south west
of England.
The energy watchdog said its price regulations would see
annual distribution costs cut 11.6 percent or about 11.30 pounds
($18.25), at current prices, for the nearly 8 million households
in WPD's areas from April 2015
The remaining companies -- SSE, Iberdrola's
SP Energy Networks, Electricity North West, Northern Powergrid
and UK Power Networks, will submit their revised plans in March,
Ofgem said.
"We are pleased that nearly all companies have pledged to
cut bills, but we feel that most companies can go further in
cutting their costs and expect to see further improvements when
they resubmit their plans in March," said Hannah Nixon, Ofgem's
senior partner for distribution.
The issue of rising energy bills has dominated the political
agenda in Britain in recent months with the coalition government
and the opposition Labour party competing over how to get tough
on utilities after this winter's average 8 percent price rises.
The distribution element accounts for 19 percent of the
average annual electricity bill, Ofgem said.
Ofgem said the six companies had made over 2 billion pounds
of cost reductions since their initial forecasts in 2012. It is
estimated that during the price control period, which runs
between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2023, total expenditure will
be 27 billion pounds across all companies, of which around 13
billion pounds is for network investment.