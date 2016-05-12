LONDON May 12 Britain's electricity regulator has launched a review into the price controls set for electricity and gas transmission by grid operator National Grid .

"Following our consultation in November, Ofgem has today decided to launch a mid-period review into the 2013-2021 price controls which will be limited to National Grid Electricity Transmission and National Grid Gas Transmission," Ofgem said on Thursday. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)