(Updates throughout with detail, analyst comment)
LONDON May 12 Britain's electricity regulator
has launched a review into some electricity and gas transmission
projects planned by grid operator National Grid.
The regulator Ofgem, sets the amount of cash given to
National Grid to maintain and improve the country's gas and
electricity networks.
It said the review was needed to establish whether certain
energy transmission projects were still needed and required
funding.
"Following our consultation in November, Ofgem has today
decided to launch a mid-period review into the 2013-2021 price
controls which will be limited to National Grid Electricity
Transmission and National Grid Gas Transmission," Ofgem said on
Thursday.
Ofgem said since the review was targeted to a few projects
it would not be re-opening the whole price control package.
"Ofgem's mid-period review announcement this morning should
not concern investors, as it is focussed on reviewing 3 specific
projects in Transmission," analysts at Bernsteil said in a
research note.
"It is not a re-opening of the price control to change
crucial aspects such as the allowed cost of capital," they
added.
Gas and electricity network operator National Grid made 2.9
billion pounds ($4.5 billion) in pretax profit in the financial
year ending March 31 2015.
It is due to publish its next set of results on May 19.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect on average a 5.5 percent
increase in full-year core earnings (EBITDA).
Ofgem said it would consult on any potential changes
relating to the projects this summer with a decision to be made
in late autumn. Any changes would take effect from April 1 2017,
it said.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale and Karolin Schaps, Editing by
Jane Merriman and Elaine Hardcastle)