Sept 21 Britain's competition authority on Monday extended its investigation into the country's largest energy suppliers by six months to June 25, 2016, in order to consider feedback from industry and consumer groups, it said.

Six suppliers -- SSE, Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy -- control 96 percent of the market and are under intense scrutiny because of public outrage over rising energy bills.

The Competition and Markets Authority was expected to report its findings by Dec. 25, 2015 and could go as far as enforcing the break-up of energy suppliers if it finds they are breaching competition rules. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Keith Weir)