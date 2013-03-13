BRIEF-Shenzhen SDG Information to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
LONDON, March 13 Ofcom: * Ofcom - published a consultation on introducing spectrum charges for digital
broadcasting * Ofcom - consultation proposes to introduce spectrum charges for all three
services from the end of 2014 * Ofcom - expects to introduce administered incentivised pricing for national
DTT by around 2020 * Source text
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.