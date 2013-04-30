LONDON, April 30 The tie-up between British
multiplex owner Cineworld and smaller arthouse chain
Picturehouse has been referred to the competition regulator over
fears it could restrict choice in some areas.
The Office of Fair Trading said on Tuesday that it had
referred the completed 47 million pound ($73 million) deal to
the Competition Commission.
The merger, announced in December, led to worries from
independent cinema fans that the distinctive charm of
Picturehouse, which runs 21 cinemas in Britain, could be diluted
in a market dominated by identikit multiplexes.
Although Picturehouse cinemas show art-house and foreign
language films, much of their revenue still comes from
mainstream movies that compete directly with Cineworld, the OFT
said.
"We are concerned that, as a result of the merger,
cinema-goers in five local areas could face higher ticket
prices," said OFT senior director Jackie Holland.
Cineworld, which runs 81 own-brand cinemas in Britain, said
in a short statement it would assist the Competition Commission
with its investigation.
If the commission finds that a merger is likely to lead to a
substantial lessening of competition, it can force the buyer to
sell off part of the business, prevent the merger going ahead or
take other steps to improve competition.