LONDON, Dec 8 - Britain said on Thursday it was minded
to review its 5 billion pound private healthcare market to
examine whether larger players were preventing new entrants, and
therefore competition, in the sector.
The Office of Fair Trading said it had provisionally decided
to refer the market for privately funded healthcare services to
the Competition Commission to establish whether competition was
being restricted or distorted.
Its provisional findings suggest that patients, doctors and
insurance providers received little comparable information on
the quality and cost of private healthcare providers, meaning
that competition may not be as strong as it could be.
There is also a limited number of significant healthcare
providers and a number of barriers which prevented new
competitors from entering the market.
"It is important that patient demand and choice are able to
drive competition and innovation in this market with a view to
better value for all patients," Chief Executive John Fingleton
said in a statement.
"We have provisionally decided that these significant
concerns merit a more in-depth investigation by the Competition
Commission."
Interested parties should respond to the consultation by the
end of January and the OFT expects to have reached a final
decision on the full referral by the end of March.
(Reporting by Kate Holton)