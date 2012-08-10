Aug 10 Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT)
said the restrictions put on Yell Group in 2007 relating to its
Yellow Pages business, including a cap on its advertising rates,
may no longer be appropriate, and that the Competition
Commission should consider releasing Yell from them.
Yell Group, which recently changed its name to hibu Plc
, had given the undertakings to the Competition
Commission after an investigation by the regulator found that
the company's market power meant prices for classified
advertising in the Yellow Pages were higher than they would have
been in a well-functioning market.
Among other things, the undertakings put a cap on Yellow
Pages advertisement rates, as well as compelled the company to
provide to the OFT a comprehensive advertising rate card and
accounts relating to its printed regulated directory business.
"We have provisionally found that the market has undergone
change, and as a result we are proposing to advise the
Competition Commission to consider releasing Yell from the
undertakings agreed in 2007," Nisha Arora, Director in the OFT's
Services, Infrastructure and Public Markets Group, said in a
statement.
The OFT, which published the provisional findings of its
review of the undertakings on Friday, said its review found that
the growth in internet access and usage by consumers and
advertisers has led to a potentially broader range of
competitive constraints on suppliers of printed directories.