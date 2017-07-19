FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's water regulator chief Cathryn Ross to step down
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 19, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's water regulator chief Cathryn Ross to step down

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) said its chief Cathryn Ross would be leaving the regulator to take up a position in the private sector unconnected with the water industry.

Ofwat said it had begun the process of finding a replacement for Ross, who took over as chief in 2013 and led the regulator through a review of sector prices which it undertook in 2014 and the opening of a new business retail market.

Ofwat is the independent economic regulator of the water sector in England and Wales, in which companies such as Severn Trent, United Utilities and Pennon Group operate. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

