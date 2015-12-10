Dec 10 Britain's water regulator, Ofwat, said it
would overhaul the manner in which water is traded between
utilities, which could deliver up to 1 billion pounds ($1.5
billion) of potential benefits.
Ofwat said its proposals include measures to get companies
to source water and use sewage sludge more efficiently.
Ofwat also plans to start using the consumer price index
(CPI) to measure inflation and set bills, rather than the retail
price index (RPI) it uses currently.
The CPI is representative of all private UK households,
while the RPI excludes the highest earners and pensioner
households dependent mainly on state benefits, according to the
UK's Office for National Statistics.
($1 = 0.6591 pounds)
