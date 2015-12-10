(Updates throughout)
LONDON Dec 10 British water utilities regulator
Ofwat has suggested that the regional companies can make their
operations more efficient by trading water supplies and
extracting useful energy from sewage, measures that it said
could save more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion).
Ofwat wants suppliers to increase water trading across
regions to make sure resources are deployed more efficiently in
view of an expected 20 percent rise in the population in the
coming 20 years, most of it in drier areas of the country.
"If we can encourage companies to innovate, and to truly
understand what customers want now and in the future, we will be
in a strong position to maintain trust and confidence in this
vital public service," Ofwat Chief Executive Cathryn Ross said
in a statement.
Companies should also explore ways to produce natural gas
from wastewater sludge to be used either for their own needs to
generate electricity or to be fed into the gas network.
The regulator, which limits the tariffs water suppliers are
allowed to charge customers under pricing formulas which are set
every five years, also plans to start using the consumer price
index (CPI) as its measure of inflation rather than the retail
price index (RPI) which it currently uses in its calculations.
Shares in British water companies fell on the back of the
announcement as the measures, if implemented, are expected to
lower the tariffs they will be allowed to charge from 2020.
Shares in Pennon were trading down 1 percent at 830
pence, while Severn Trent's stock was 0.5 percent lower
at 2,144 pence and United Utilities' shares were down 0.8
percent at 0909 GMT.
"These proposals are not particularly positive for the
sector in terms of potential returns," said Whitman Howard
analyst Angelos Anastasiou.
"However, it is early days, and the actual outcomes will
doubtless evolve before the final positions are formulated."
The consultation on Ofwat's proposals closes in February and
it will set out by the end of 2017 how it will set price limits
between 2020-2025.
($1 = 0.6595 pounds)
(Reporting By Karolin Schaps in London and Mamidipudi Soumithri
in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)