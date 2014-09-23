LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Pakistan's government is seeking to raise about $815 million by selling a stake in Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd through the sale of global depositary shares (GDS), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The offer of 323 million shares represents 7.5 percent of OGDC's share capital and will increase the free float of the company to 22.5 percent, the term sheet showed.

The shares will listed on the London Stock Exchange, with each GDS representing 10 ordinary shares.

Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Pakistani broker KASB Securities are handling the share sale.

Pakistan plans to sell dozens of public companies to help stabilise a $225 billion economy crippled by power shortages, corruption and militant violence.

But anti-government protests that have gripped Islamabad since mid-August are threatening economic reforms that the government promised in return for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, officials have said. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in LONDON and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christopher Cushing)