LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Pakistan's government
is seeking to raise about $815 million through the sale of
shares in Oil & Gas Development Co (OGDC), the largest
offering from a local company in almost eight years.
The sale is part of an initiative announced this year to
privatise 68 companies with the aim of raising $5 billion in the
next two years to help to stabilise an economy that has been
crippled by power shortages, corruption and militant
violence.
The government is offering 323 million ordinary shares in
the company and global depositary shares (GDS), each
representing 10 ordinary shares, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters on Tuesday. The GDSs will trade in London.
Pakistan has already raised $387 million from the sale of
its stake in United Bank and $146 million from the sale
of a 5 percent stake in Pakistan Petroleum, though
officials have said that anti-government protests since
mid-August pose a threat to economic reforms promised in return
for a bailout from the International Monetary
Fund.
Among the proposed privatisations is the sale of Pakistan's
largest lender HBL Bank, which could raise up to $1.2
billion, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported in June,
citing privatisation minister Mohammad Zubair.
The OGDC offering would be the biggest from a Pakistan-based
company since the government sold $913.6 million of GDSs in the
oil exploration company in London in late 2006, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
"There are a lot of institutional investors who picked up
shares in the last round ... there's going to be a lot of
interest," said Sakib Sherani, chief executive of
Islamabad-based think-tank Macro Economic Insights and a former
government financial adviser.
"It's a cash-rich company that is underperforming. A
strategic investor would really energise it."
SHARES DOWN
OGDC shares are down 5.8 percent this year, against a 19.3
percent rise in the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi
Stock Exchange.
The OGDC deal represents 7.5 percent of the company's share
capital and will increase its free float to 22.5 percent, the
term sheet showed. Pricing for the offering is slated for Oct.
16, with trading of the GDSs set for Oct. 21.
OGDC currently trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.8
times forward earnings, largely in line with domestic peers,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and
Pakistani broker KASB Securities are handling the
share sale.
