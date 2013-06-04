By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 4
LONDON, June 4 Bankers are putting together
around 700 million euros ($912 million) of debt financing to
back a potential sale of France's biggest funeral services firm
OGF, banking sources said on Tuesday.
OGF's private equity owner Astorg Partners hired Goldman
Sachs earlier this year to sell the company, which is
estimated to fetch between 800 million and 1 billion euros
.
First-round bids in an auction process are due by the middle
of June, bankers said, and in pitching the business it was
recognised that prospective buyers faced challenging times for
finding growth as consumers hit by the euro zone crisis cut back
on spending even in death, opting for cheaper coffins.
No one at Astorg was immediately available to comment.
Goldman Sachs is expected to offer a staple debt financing
package to any possible buyers of OGF, bankers said. Staple
financing arrangements give would-be buyers confidence that
financing is available to fund a deal. Other banks are also
working on rival debt packages for the bidders.
Senior leveraged loans and high-yield bonds are all being
considered for the financial packages which are expected to
total around 650 to 700 million euros, bankers said. One banker
said debt could reach as much as 750 million euros.
Astorg acquired OGF in 2007 from U.S. private equity company
Vestar Capital Partners in a 780 million-euro buyout backed with
710 million euros of leveraged loans, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
OGF's loans have risen on Europe's secondary loan market on
the back of a potential sale and its term loan B is now quoted
at 99.6 percent of face value compared with 97.5 at the
beginning of the year, while its second lien debt has risen by 3
points to 94.5 and its mezzanine loans by 3.5 points to 92.2 in
the same period, TRLPC data shows.
($1=0.7675 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)