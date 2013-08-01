LONDON Aug 1 Pamplona Capital Management will
acquire leading French funeral firm OGF from Astorg
Partners with the help of 635 million euros ($843.18 million) of
debt financing, banking sources said on Thursday.
Private equity fund Pamplona - backed by Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman - was the winning bidder for OGF earlier this
week, the bankers said, in an auction process run by Goldman
Sachs, that attracted the likes of buyout houses CVC
, Lion Capital and TDR Capital
The acquisition, which totals around 900 million euros, will
be backed with 635 million euros of leveraged loans underwritten
by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, bankers said.
The debt will be sold in a syndication process to leveraged
loan investors and a bank meeting to showcase the deal will take
place in London later on Thursday, bankers said.
The financing, around 5 times OGF's approximate 110 million
euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), is expected to include around 575 million
euros of term loan B debt that will pay an interest margin of
450 basis points (bps) over Euribor.
Astorg had contemplated conducting a dividend
recapitalisation, a process that increases a company's debt to
allow a payout, instead of a sale, but opted to sell after
receiving an attractive price for OGF
Astorg acquired OGF in 2007 from U.S. private equity company
Vestar Capital Partners in a 780 million euro buyout backed with
710 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
OGF, which has more than 5,500 employees, is itself on at
least its third private equity buyer. The 170-year-old firm was
owned in the latter part of the 1990s by U.S. funerals company
Service Corporation International
($1 = 0.7531 euros)