BRIEF-Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique
* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN
Jan 16 OGK-2 OJSC
* OGK-2 has filed two lawsuits against E4 Group for over 1 billion roubles ($15.34 million) - Interfax cites court materials
* First lawsuit against E4 Group for 500.32 million roubles was filed on Dec. 26, 2014 and proceedings have been initiated, preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2 - IFX
* Second lawsuit for 577.4 million roubles was filed on Jan. 15 - IFX
* E4 Group is general contractor for construction of new 420 MW power block at Serovskaya GRES, where its unit, E4-TsEM OJSC, suspended works on Thursday - IFX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.