MOSCOW, April 25 Russian power group OGK-2 said its 2011 profit came in at just 10 million roubles ($340,700), below analyst forecasts, down from 4.7 billion roubles in 2010.

The company, controlled by state gas monopoly Gazprom , had been expected to report a profit of 2.3 billion roubles, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

OGK-2 was reporting its first full year result since merging with fellow Gazprom unit OGK-6.