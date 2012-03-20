MOSCOW, March 20 Russian utilities companies OGK-1 and OGK-3, controlled by state electricity group InterRao, reported a rise in 2011 net profit due to increased production.

OGK-1, part owned by Rushydro and grid firm FSK , increased net profit in 2011 by 32.2 percent to 4.6 billion roubles ($157.76 million), while its revenue rose 13 percent to 55.75 billion roubles.

OGK-3, which has larger capacities than OGK-1, said it recorded a 800 million rouble net profit last year after a loss of 14.7 billion roubles in 2010.

OGK-3 said its revenue rose 14 percent to 43.6 billion roubles.

($1 = 29.1577 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Megan Davies)