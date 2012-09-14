(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Friday it would carry out a share placement at 0.45 roubles per share to meet investment commitments.

The company did not say how many shares it planned to issue or how much it aimed to raise in total.

In May, OGK-2 said it needed to raise $1.3 billion in a share issue due to limited financial resources and substantial investment obligations.

Russian power generators are under pressure from the government to invest in infrastructure to help prevent blackouts and disasters such as the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydropower station explosion that killed 75 people in 2009.

OGK-2, controlled by state gas export monopoly Gazprom , said last month its first-half net profit fell to 0.4 billion roubles ($12.5 million) from 4.2 billion a year ago, as lower prices hit revenue.

OGK-2 shares were up 1.1 percent at 0.4364 roubles by 0711 GMT. ($1 = 31.2866 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)