* Enel-owned generator posts 34 pct profit rise

* Figure of 4.96 bln rbls misses 6.44 bln forecast

* Says gas price rises outweighed electricity

* Russia capped household bills ahead of election (Adds company comment, detail)

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, March 6 Italian-controlled Russian power generator OGK-5 reported on Tuesday a worse-than-expected net profit of 4.96 billion roubles ($169 million) for 2011, hit by a cap on household electricity bills ahead of recent elections.

The company, majority owned by Italian utility Enel , had been expected by analysts to post net income of 6.44 billion roubles, according to a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Enrico Viale said the group had struggled as growth in electricity prices -- capped by the Russian government last year -- had failed to keep up with the soaring cost it had to pay for wholesale gas.

Net income was still 34 percent higher than in 2010 however, due to the launch of two new power generation units.

"The combination of efficiency improvements and the completion of new units have more than offset the acceleration in growth of gas tariffs," Viale said in a statement.

Shares in the company were off 1 percent at 1243 GMT, outperforming a 3 percent fall in Russia's electricity index

SOP TO VOTERS

Russians pay among the cheapest electricity bills in Europe, but calls from the industry for reform to boost profit and investment have yet to be answered by the Russian government.

President-elect Vladimir Putin has hinted in the past he is in favour of reform, but last year ordered bills to be capped in a move widely seen as a sop to voters ahead of last week's Presidential elections.

Following his convincing victory on Sunday, many investors now expect him to allow bills to rise, making the Russian utilities sector a popular 'buy' tip for 2012.

OGK-5 operating revenue increased 14 percent to 60.1 billion roubles in 2011, in line with the Reuters poll forecast of 60.14 billion roubles.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47 percent to 13.5 billion roubles, while net debt increased 36 percent due to increased capital expenditure.

The opening of two new power generation units in the third quarter of last year brought OGK-5's mandatory investment programme to a close, raising hope among investors that it may now divert cashflow into dividend payments.

OGK-5 has long been an investor darling of the Russian utilities sector - part privatised during Vladimir Putin's first term as president early last decade - as it is controlled and run by a Western company.

The group obtained a trio of new investors last week when a private equity consortium bought a 26.4 percent stake from state holding group InterRao for up to $750 million.

The trio comprised Xenon Capital Partners, the Macquarie Renaissance Infrastructure Fund and the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund. ($1 = 29.3425 Russian roubles) (Reporting by John Bowker; Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Jon Loades-Carter)