MOSCOW May 3 Italian utility Enel's
Russian unit OGK-5 said on Thursday its first-quarter
net profit decreased 2.4 percent, year-on-year, to 2.01 billion
roubles ($68.35 million) on the back of depressed electricity
prices.
Revenues rose 12 percent to 17.4 billion roubles, the
company said in a statement, while earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased to 4.1 billion
roubles from 3.74 billion roubles in the first quarter 2011.
($1 = 29.4092 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)