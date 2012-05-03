MOSCOW May 3 Italian utility Enel's Russian unit OGK-5 said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit decreased 2.4 percent, year-on-year, to 2.01 billion roubles ($68.35 million) on the back of depressed electricity prices.

Revenues rose 12 percent to 17.4 billion roubles, the company said in a statement, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased to 4.1 billion roubles from 3.74 billion roubles in the first quarter 2011.

($1 = 29.4092 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)