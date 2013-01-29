* Enterprise value of 360 mln euros
* Deal seen accretive by 2014
PARIS Jan 29 French payment terminal group
Ingenico SA said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy
online payment services provider Ogone from investment firm
Summit Partners for an enterprise value of 360 million euros
($484.59 million).
Ingenico said it expected the deal to generate 20 million
euros in additional earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2015.
The takeover of Brussels-based Ogone will be earnings per
share (EPS) neutral for Ingenico in 2013 and "highly accretive"
in 2014 before the allocation of the acquisition price, the
payment terminal group said in a statement.
Ingenico will finance the deal using 120 million euros in
existing cash and 240 million in committed bank lines.
The deal for Ogone, which had 42 million euros in revenue in
2012, is seen closing in the first quarter, subject to
regulatory approval.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)