RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
, the oil and gas unit of embattled Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group, may be allowed to use
future output from its offshore Tubarão Martelo field to
guarantee new exploration rights bought in May, a source at
Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, told Reuters on Wednesday.
A lack of cash at the company, which has struggled with
lower than expected oil output, has led the company to seek
non-cash ways to provide the ANP with guarantees it will perform
minimum required exploration work on Brazilian oil and gas
blocks bought at a May rights sale.
Rio de Janeiro-based OGX declined to comment.