RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 OGX Petroleo e Gas SA , the oil and gas unit of embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group, may be allowed to use future output from its offshore Tubarão Martelo field to guarantee new exploration rights bought in May, a source at Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, told Reuters on Wednesday.

A lack of cash at the company, which has struggled with lower than expected oil output, has led the company to seek non-cash ways to provide the ANP with guarantees it will perform minimum required exploration work on Brazilian oil and gas blocks bought at a May rights sale.

Rio de Janeiro-based OGX declined to comment.