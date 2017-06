SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's oil exploration start-up OGX said it bought an additional 20 percent stake in the oil and gas concession blocks BM-C-37 and BM-C-38 from Maersk Oil, raising its stake to 70 percent in the fields.

In a market filing on Tuesday by the company, OGX said it is now operator in the blocks.

Maersk still retains the remaining 30 percent stake in the blocks.