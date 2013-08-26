By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 26 Brazil's oil industry
watchdog plans to reject OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA's
plan to develop the Tubarão Azul offshore oil field, two
government sources with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
Industry regulator ANP will not accept OGX plans to drill
fewer exploration and production wells than planned in Tubarão
Azul, the company's first producing field, said one of the
sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.
Rio de Janeiro-based OGX's request for Tubarão
Azul - Portuguese for "Blue Shark" - is designed to protect
dwindling cash reserves. Lower-than-expected output from Tubarão
Azul, which began production in February 2012, raised concern
that the company would be unable to generate enough revenue to
pay for capital spending and debt. OGX shares have fallen 92
percent over the past 14 months.
"The plan for Tubarão Azul, in truth, was never approved by
the agency because there have always been outstanding issues,"
the second source told Reuters.
On Aug. 20, Reuters reported that OGX was likely to return
Tubarão Azul to the government in 2014 because it is unable to
make the investments needed to boost output.
OGX is now putting its hopes on the development of its
Tubarão Martelo, or "Hammerhead Shark" field. Both Tubarão Azul
and Tubarão Martelo are in Brazil's offshore Campos Basin
northeast of Rio de Janeiro. The Campos Basin is responsible for
about 80 percent of Brazilian crude oil production.
Tubarão Azul averaged just 9,389 barrels of oil and natural
gas equivalent a day in its first 16 months of operations,
according to company data, less than half the flow rates of
about 20,000 barrels a day executives suggested was possible.