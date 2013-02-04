SAO PAULO Feb 4 Brazilian oil start-up OGX
Petróleo e Gas Participações SA controlled by
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, produced 16,400 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd) in January, company data showed
on Monday.
Offshore production rose to 13,200 boepd after a third well
in the Tubarao Azul field in the Campos Basin off the coast of
Rio de Janeiro began producing in early January.
The company also produced its first onshore oil last month,
with average output of 3,200 boepd from the Gaviao Real field
over a 12-day period.
OGX shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange
were trading 2.65 percent lower early on Monday. The stock is
now worth less than one quarter of what it traded at a year ago
as output has failed to pick up as fast as analysts expected.