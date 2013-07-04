July 4Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes SA said on Thursday that its June oil
and natural gas output rose to 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd), up 26 percent from the 18,200 produced in May.
OGX shares jumped 18 percent after the announcement, their
first gain in six days.
The production total included 9,700 boepd from its offshore
Tubarão Azul field in the Campos Basin and 2.1 million cubic
meters (74 million cubic feet) from its share of Gavião Real
natural gas field in Brazil's Parnaiba basin.
Brazil's oil regulator ANP said on Wednesday that OGX and
MPX Energia SA, companies controlled by embattled
billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group, saw their combined output
rise 20 percent in May from the previous month to 23,863
boepd.
Batista stepped down as chairman of MPX on Thursday as
dwindling market confidence forced the power producer to scrap a
planned share offering.
A local newspaper also reported that OGX has offered to buy
back debt from bondholders or convert the bonds into shares on
Thursday. Press representatives from Batista's Grupo EBX holding
company declined to comment on the report.