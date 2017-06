RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 OGX Petroleo de Gas , Brazil's second-largest oil company by market value, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Paulo Mendonca resigned.

Mendonca will be replaced by Luiz Eduardo Carneiro, chief executive of OSX Brasil, OGX said in a Brazilian securities filing.

OSX, a shipbuilding and ship leasing company, and OGX are both part of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's Rio de Janeiro-based EBX group. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Fabio Couto e Juliana Schincariol)