* OGX shares lose 45 percent in 2 days in Rio
* Investors worry OGX may not meet oil targets
* OGX market value has fallen $8.2 bln in June
* Carneiro gets top job, Mendonca to be adviser
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 OGX Petroleo de Gas
, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market value,
said on Thursday that chief executive Paulo Mendonca has
resigned but will remain an advisor to the company's controlling
shareholder.
Mendonca's departure comes after the company's shares have
fallen 51 percent so far in June and 45 percent in the last two
days on concern that the company's output targets will not be
met.
This month's declines have wiped 17 billion reais ($8.2)
billion) off the company's market value and hit Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, the company's controlling shareholder
and Brazil's richest man, with a more than 10 billion-real loss
on his shares.
Mendonca will be replaced by Luiz Eduardo Carneiro, chief
executive of shipbuilder and leaser OSX Brasil, OGX
said in a Brazilian securities filing.
Analysts downgraded the company in recent weeks after the
company cut its daily production estimates for its Tubarao Azul
field, an offshore area northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
Mendonca and OGX said that the flow levels were being
improperly interpreted and that they stood by their estimate
that Tubarao Azul, or "Blue Shark," will produce the expected
110 million barrels of oil over the next three decades.
That amount is enough to supply the needs of the United
States, the world's largest oil consumer, for about six days,
according to BP Plc and Reuters data.
Despite the explanations and a conference call with
investors on Wednesday, OGX shares fell 25.3 percent Wednesday
and 19.2 percent Thursday in Sao Paulo trading. At 5.05 reais a
share, the stock now trades at its lowest level in more than
three years.
OGX, founded in 2007, produced its first oil at Tubarao Azul
in January after an exploration and development campaign that
was one of the fastest on record. OGX says it plans to produce
about 1.4 million barrels of oil and natural gas by the end of
2019.
If OGX succeeds, it will likely help Brazil overtake the
United States as the world's No.3 oil producer after Russia and
Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, Fabio Couto and Juliana Schincariol;
Editing by Matt Driskill)