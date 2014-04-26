UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the bankrupt oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, received a $44 million offer for five oil exploration and production blocks in Colombia, the company said on Friday.
The offer involves $30 million in cash and the assumption of $14 million in future exploration obligations in Colombia, Oleo e Gas said in a statement. It did not give the name of the investor or company making the offer. Oleo e Gas was formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA.
If approved by a bankruptcy judge, creditors and Oleo e Gas shareholders, the sale will help the Rio de Janeiro-based company pay for leases on offshore oil production ships and its share of investments in output in Brazil, the company said.
Oleo e Gas filed for protection from creditors on Oct. 30 in Latin America's largest bankruptcy filing. The company filed a restructuring plan with the 4th Commercial Part of the Rio de Janeiro-State Justice Tribunal on Feb. 14.
Under that plan Batista will give up control of the company to creditors owed 11.2 billion reais ($4.63 billion) at the time of the bankruptcy filing. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.