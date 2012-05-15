RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
, Brazil's No. 2 oil company by market value, declared
its Tubarão Azul offshore oil field commercially viable on
Monday, the company's first such declaration since it was
founded five years ago.
Tubarão Azul holds an estimated 110 million barrels of
petroleum, Rio de Janeiro-based OGX said in a securities
regulatory filing. The declaration has been presented to
Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP.
Tubarão Azul, which means Blue Shark in English, is part of
the OGX's Waimea prospect in the BM-C-41 exploration block
northeast of Rio de Janeiro and has been under test since
February.