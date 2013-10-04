NEW YORK, Oct 4 (IFR) - Brazilian oil and gas group OGX
has fired the starting shot on what may become Latin
America's largest corporate debt restructuring, after publicly
conceding it would miss a US$45 million interest payment on its
2022 bonds.
The process is sure to be protracted and complicated as
debt-holders move to extract value from a company that may not
have any value at all.
The market had already resigned itself to a default on the
news this week that OGX would postpone payment on a debenture,
which was effectively an inter-company loan used ultimately to
transfer funds to meet the payment on the 2022 notes.
OGX debt-holders, thought to include heavy hitters such as
Pimco, were expected to be asked to swap their debt for equity
and inject extra cash to keep operations ticking over. According
to Thomson Reuters' Emaxx, Pimco was a holder of the 8.375%
2022s as of March this year.
Rumours have run rife in the past few months as to how such
investors are positioning their OGX holdings. Market speculation
had them adding on dips in an effort to strengthen negotiating
positions once default occurs and to lower the average entry
price on the credit.
Prices on OGX 2022s and 2018s barely budged on Tuesday's
announcement, closing at a wide bid offer spread of 15-18.
PRODUCTIVE ASSETS?
Michael Roche, an analyst at the Seaport Group, puts fair
value in that range, basing his calculations on one of the few
productive assets left in the company's portfolio, an onshore
oilfield in the Parnaiba Basin.
Taking estimated production levels in that field and
dividing that by the US$3.9 billion of senior bonds that
comprise most of the debt on OGX's books, Roche arrived at a
price of 17.5 cents.
"The debt market is valuing the only productive asset the
company has," he said.
The arrival on Tuesday of the OSX III, a floating
production, storage and offloading vessel, at OGX's Tubarao
Martelo "Hammerhead" field raised hopes that the company may
soon start producing offshore oil from the operation,
potentially providing some upside for the bonds.
"If they can get the FPSO hooked up and get the oil flowing,
the bonds will exhibit some positive price action," said Roche,
who believed production levels of 10,000 barrels a day could put
fair value of the debt back up at around 33.
However, such aspirations soon faded after a proven reserve
report on Thursday fell far short of expectations, sending the
bonds lower to 13-14.
With the clock ticking on the 30-day grace period before
creditors can accelerate, OGX's ability to extract oil was seen
as vital during debt negotiations.
Lower-than-expected reserves could possibly mean that
Malaysian oil company Petronas may walk away from its agreement
to buy a 40% stake in the field, taking away a vital source of
funding.
"It further reduces the likelihood that Petronas will be
part of a solution to restructure OGX prior to bankruptcy," JP
Morgan analysts said.
FEW AND FAR BETWEEN
Finding more funding is essential if OGX is to remain
operative and avoid bankruptcy, but financing options are few
and far between.
Local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported that OGX's owner
Eike Batista will soon start approaching banks in New York about
obtaining up to US$500 million in debtor-in-possession
financing.
Observers remain sceptical about Batista's ability to raise
money this way, given the rarity of DIP funding in Brazil. There
is also the question of whether OGX could use its offshore oil
concession as collateral.
"How do you secure a concession that is owned by Brazil's
oil agency?" wrote an analyst. "I'm pretty sure you can't ...
which is probably why the bonds are trading down at 13."
Observers do not discount the possibility that the company
and its creditors will sign a standstill agreement to give them
more time and perhaps avoid a bankruptcy proceeding that could
prove lengthy and frustrating.
"It strikes me it would be a lose-lose situation if they
went into bankruptcy," said Roche. "In that case, there would be
forced selling."
It is thought bankruptcy proceedings would force regulators
to make OGX relinquish its offshore licences, essentially
leaving it with few, if any, assets.
"If they don't have a licence, they don't have the
capability to generate any cashflow," said a banker.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Matthew Davies)